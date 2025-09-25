Eindhoven neighbourhood cordoned off after discovery of bag containing cobras

The area around Gerretsonplein in Eindhoven was cordoned off Thursday morning because a plastic bag containing cobras and a flammable liquid was found, police reported. The first floor of an apartment building on Dr. Hermansweg was evacuated. Police are investigating a link to a failed attack on a nearby fishmonger.

The bag containing the cobras was found outside the apartment building under a balcony. “If all of that went off, there would be a huge explosion,” police told Omroep Brabant. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD) is on the scene. Residents of the partially evacuated apartment building are being sheltered near the square.

According to police, the discovery may be related to the failed attack on a fishmonger in Eindhoven on Wednesday night. At the Zeester restaurant on Kruisstraat, a perpetrator placed explosives in front of the door but failed to detonate them. Someone else was also present in the restaurant. Jumbo customers wait inside There’s also a Jumbo supermarket on Gerretsonplein. It was open at the time. Customers and staff weren’t allowed outside. The exit was cordoned off with tape. Local residents said Thursday morning they were surprised by the sudden measures. “I went outside and walked right into the tape. I almost walked into the package without realising it,” said one of them. “We weren’t all fully aware of what was there.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez