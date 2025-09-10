Eindhoven jazz festival brings together Hiromi, Rouse and Miller

So What’s Next has announced the first big names for this year. Hiromi, Shirma Rouse, and Marcus Miller are the three headliners for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Eindhoven jazz festival in early November.

Japanese pianist Hiromi presents her project Sonicwonderland, a quartet that brings together jazz fusion, prog rock, and classical music in an energetic live set. The next day, it’s the turn of headline singer Shirma Rouse. Together with Paradox Jazz Orchestra, she pays tribute to the recently deceased producer Quincy Jones. On Sunday, jazz bassist Marcus Miller closes the weekend with songs full of jazz, funk, and soul.

Every year, dozens of concerts are on the So What’s Next program. In addition to the regular programming, there are also free performances to attend during the festival in November. Artists such as Jams & Gems, Johnny Biner, KoKo, and Cindy will be on stage and can be seen without a ticket.

Take a look back here for a brief impression of last year’s So What’s Next:

