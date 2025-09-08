Eindhoven tackles cycling bottlenecks

Of the twenty-four measures that the municipality had listed to make Eindhoven more bicycle-friendly, eleven have been implemented so far. Nine measures are still in the preparatory phase and will only be implemented later this year or next year. Four plans have since been deemed unfeasible or undesirable.

The initial impetus for the package of measures dates back to November 2023. During a participation meeting organised by GroenLinks, Volt, D66, PvdA, and PvdD, residents were able to raise issues and make suggestions for a more bicycle-friendly Eindhoven. Based on this, the parties drew up a list of 24 concrete action points. At the end of 2023, the city council passed a motion calling on the municipal executive to implement as many of these “Top 24” measures as possible.

Although changes are visible in several places in the city, a large part of the measures are still in the planning phase, according to a letter sent by the mayor and alderpersons to the Eindhoven city council.

Traffic situations on Galileïstraat and the TU/e campus, for example, will not be addressed until 2026. The measure to make the Marconilaan/Anthony van Leeuwenhoeklaan intersection more bicycle-friendly is also not expected to be implemented for another year or so.

Not feasible

The letter also states that four measures have been deemed unfeasible. The municipality indicates that these are either technically unfeasible or considered undesirable. One example is the proposed measure to give all cyclists a green light at the same time at the intersection of Aalsterweg and Boutsenlaan without giving cars a green light. According to the city council, this measure is unsuitable because the shape of the intersection does not allow it.

Bicycle racks

Some measures have been implemented. Temporary pop-up bicycle parking facilities have been installed in and around Stratumseind during evenings when people go out. Bicycle racks have also been installed at eight locations, temporarily converting car parking spaces into bicycle parking spaces. In total, eighty bicycle parking spaces are available, with another 140 planned for later this year.

Limited steps have also been taken in the area of infrastructure. Six tiled cycle paths have been replaced by asphalt, and the waiting time for cyclists at the traffic lights at the Keizersgracht/Grote Berg intersection will soon be reduced thanks to software adjustments.

The municipality promises to provide another update on progress before the summer of 2026.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan