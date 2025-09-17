Eindhoven beer sommelier wins silver at World Championships

Eindhoven beer sommelier Dennis Kort finished second at the World Championships in Munich on Sunday. The hospitality entrepreneur and brewer of Drinkers Pub Eindhoven/ Oldskool Brewer was only beaten by his compatriot Léon Rodenburg. Third place went to Austrian Oliver Klamminger.

The six finalists of the World Championship of Beer Sommeliers were judged on technique, historical context, food pairing, and presentation, according to Entree Magazine. Kort was awarded a Rochefort 6, a Trappist beer. He described the beer as “mahogany-coloured, 7.5% alcohol, refermented in the bottle, and with a balance between dryness and a light sweetness”.

To give the jury a taste of how beer and food complement each other, Kort let them taste a Dutch “kletskop” (a cookie, translates as bold head). “Take a sip of beer, a bite of cookie, another sip of beer: the caramel in both enhances each other, the peanut fades into the background, and more layers emerge”, Kort told the jury.

A thousand beers

Studio040 previously visited his establishment, which has more than a thousand beers on the menu. Here, Kort lets guests discover beer through small tasting glasses. So: “first ask what someone is used to, then make a suitable suggestion”. With this approach, the Eindhoven native became the Dutch champion in July. Watch the report below:

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob