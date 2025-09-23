Dog training schools present petition to Waalre municipality

Ynske Hassing and Janske Rohof handed over a petition to Alderman Suzan van de Goor of the Waalre municipality on Tuesday morning. Both run a dog training school and are urgently searching for a suitable location, as their continued existence is at stake otherwise.

In June, Ynske received an unexpected and unpleasant message from the Waalre municipality. She must leave with her dog training school, Quna, from the site at Houtakker 1 in Aalst-Waalre. The reason given by the city is that it is ‘commercial’. “If I have to stop, I will lose my job and income,” Ynske says.

She is still outraged about it. “As if the municipality didn’t know I was running a business there. They even helped me two years ago when I was threatened with closure due to a fire. The official I was in contact with told me she was not aware that I have a dog training school there. Very strange…”

Fire

In January 2023, Ynske was in the news for several days when it became known that the premises of her dog school – in the woods of Aalst – had completely burned down, including all equipment and accessories. National and regional media paid attention to it. “And I have had extensive talks with the mayor. So it can’t be that they don’t know me.”

Janske Rohof, owner of the dog school De Hondenhogeschool, has also been searching for a location for some time. “Preferably in Waalre village, but if I could use the site where Ynske is active, I would already be very happy. However, the municipality says there is no land available.”

Impossible

The municipality of Waalre formally leases the site where Ynske currently runs her dog school to the dog association Kringgroep Waalre. A club of about ten members: according to the municipality, Ynske is not a contracting party and has been able to use the site all this time under a so-called goodwill arrangement.

The advice from the municipality to inquire with private individuals and farmers is not unfamiliar to Ynske and Janske. “Ynske can still use the current site until 1 November, and I will train alternately on various fields in Waalre,” said Janske. “Incidentally, also on private land, but this was no longer permitted by the municipality.”

Municipality

Hence, the petition to the municipality, which around 250 people have signed. Ynske: “I have between forty and fifty clients and therefore cannot do without the grounds. If I am forced to stop, many dog owners will be in trouble. I walk their dogs and look after them while they are at work.”

Alderman Van de Goor expressed her appreciation for the initiative and indicated that the municipality will take a broader look at the possibilities for a ‘general recreation field’, where there is space for various activities. “Think of outdoor play, sports, relaxation, and a meeting place for dogs and their owners.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh