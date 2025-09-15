Design Academy alumni to design new design campus

The architectural firm “Niels Olivier Architecten” will design the new building for the Design Academy in the Kanaalzone district of Eindhoven. Olivier is a former student of the design institute. The prestigious design school is scheduled to move to its new location in 2028.

For the Design Academy Eindhoven (DAE) board, which chose Olivier above three other architectural firms, his sense of the identity of the Design Academy was decisive.

“By selecting Niels Oliver, we are bringing in an architect who is attentive to the unique character of both our education and our community,” says Raf De Keninck, chair of the DAE Executive Board. “We are delighted with this important next step in the realisation of our design campus.”

“We are naturally delighted and proud to be awarded this contract. It’s a unique opportunity to collaborate with all the design disciplines represented by the DAE on a building design,” says Niels Olivier. Olivier will design the building with Harm Rensink and Brigitte Coremans, who also graduated from the Eindhoven-based educational institution.

Timeline

Last year, it was announced that the Design Academy would be moving to a new location in the Kanaalzone. The first draft designs are expected to be released in early 2026. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2027, meaning the DAE can move into the new building in 2028.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas