DDW: reduced admission for low-income visitors

Next month, Dutch Design Week (DDW) will introduce an admission wristband for people on a tight budget. For €2,40, people on low incomes can visit all exhibitions and parties and take a DDW taxi, which will transport visitors from location to location.

This news was announced by the organisers of the Eindhoven design event. With this campaign, the organisation aims to help people with limited budgets. A total of 500 minimum-income tickets will be available. A regular ticket costs €25.

This year, Dutch Design Week runs from 18 October to 26 October. Exhibitions, presentations, and parties will be held at more than one hundred locations throughout the city.

People can register for a discounted wristband via this link. A drawing will then take place, if necessary.

