Danielle Stijntjes nominated as faction leader of VVD

Daniëlle Stijntjes has been nominated as the new list leader for the VVD in Eindhoven. The board of the party announced this. Current group chairman Lex Janssen resigns as group chairman and as a council member after the March 2026 elections.

Stijntjes has been on the city council since 2022 and now wants to work as a list leader for the elections in 2026. “Together with the residents, I want to work on a safe and entrepreneurial city,” she says.

“It’s time for others,” Janssen said. “I have been a councillor for eight years, both in the coalition and in the opposition, and I have done everything I wanted to do.” Janssen is open to returning as alderman. “If the VVD comes into the coalition and it’s a nice portfolio, they can call, and I’ll start the conversation.”

The members of the VVD will soon vote on whether they agree with the presentation of Stijntjes.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj