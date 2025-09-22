Crescendo Neighbourhood wins Corso Valkenswaard

For the first time in its roughly 65-year history, the Crescendo neighbourhood has won first prize at the Corso Valkenswaard. The victory was dedicated to its builder, Marco Smets, who passed away this year. The float, “Een Fraai Gezicht” (A Beautiful Face), scored 1347 points. Second place went to Hazestraat with “Wezens in de Wind” (Creatures in the Wind), followed by “Qu’ils mangent de la brioche” (The Brioche) from Oud Dommelen.

The Crescendo neighbourhood had previously been awarded the design prize, and designer Kim Verleg could hardly believe they’d won first place afterwards. “A few years ago, we came in second, but never first. I think Marco, somewhere up here, was watching. Just before he passed away, he wrote letters to several people, and one thing that stuck with me was the phrase, ‘You’ll see, when I’m gone, you’ll win first prize.'”

Emotion

Crescendo’s victory generated considerable emotion among the volunteers of this community, as well as among fellow designers. Everyone hugged Kim and complimented her. “We’re also on the theme committee together, and she always has really original and fun ideas. We sincerely hope she and Crescendo win,” says Eric Faassen. Besides Crescendo, Oud Dommelen was the big winner. This community won the Craftsmanship Award, the Parade Award, and the Audience Award for its dahlia designs.

Balance

This year, each neighbourhood, within the theme “From the Art”, created a recognisable interpretation of a well-known painting or sculpture. Iwan van Vugt, who experienced his first Corso as chairman, explains: “A good translation of a work of art maintains the balance between the original work and a new interpretation. Recognisable, but with a fresh perspective. I’m always amazed by the creativity of designers and builders.”

Total results Parade: 1. Crescendo (A Beautiful View), 2. Hazestraat (Creatures in the Wind), 3. Oud Dommelen (Qu’ils mangent de la brioche), 4. Kerkakkers (D3.KU5), 5. Wilhelmina (The Beat Goes On), 6. Stadsebergen (The Iconoclasm), 7. Graafschap (Mirror of Illusions), 8. Leenderweg (Ommedraai), 9. Borkel en Schaft (Petrified in Dots), 10. Dommeldal (Benvenuti a Il Nostro Villaggio), 11. Reisvenne Oranje (Querulantenwaan). Audience Award (objects): Oud Dommelen. Audience Award (floats): Stadsebergen. Design Award: Crescendo. Innovation Award: Hazestraat. Children’s Jury Award: Kerkakkers. Craftsmanship Award: Oud Dommelen. Parade Award: Oud Dommelen.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas