Colleagues clean up the street together

On Wednesday afternoon, companies from the Brainport region swapped their desks for the open air with the aim of spending an afternoon cleaning up litter. The afternoon was organised by the Samen voor onze Regio (Together for our Region) foundation. Participating companies want to contribute to society and at the same time foster connections between colleagues and other companies.

More than 80 employees from Rabobank, Philips, Pullman Hotel and other companies took part. ‘It’s a good way to build team spirit,’ says one participant. He and a group of colleagues are walking a route through the city centre to pick up as much litter as possible. They are divided into groups of ten to fifteen people, equipped with litter pickers and bin bags: ‘Everything we need!’ says one enthusiastic woman.

Plandelen

The activity is also known as plandelen, a combination of plastic picking and walking. However, according to the participants, plastic is not what they encounter most: ‘It’s mainly cigarette butts.’ Picking up the small stubs with the litter pickers works well, ‘except when they’re stuck between the joints.’

Samen voor onze Regio Foundation believes connection is important. The approach of picking up litter together is having the desired effect. ‘I like it when people on the street ask me what I’m doing,’ says a Philips employee. ‘It also allows me to get to know my colleagues in a different way.’

Another man says: ‘It will also be nice to talk to employees from other companies later to hear what they have experienced today.’

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta