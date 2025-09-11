Christian has diabetes and runs and climbs for charity

Trail runner Christian van der Krift (33) from Eindhoven will participate in the 80-kilometre race in the Julian Alps (Slovenia) next week. The diabetes patient isn’t just running to achieve the best possible time, but also for charity. “It’s a challenge.”

During my student days, I started cycling and then did the eighth- and quarter-mile triathlons. I especially enjoyed running, so I continued with that. Through a connection, I discovered trail running. It was a challenge, because most races involve not only running but also climbing and scrambling. Sometimes you can climb very quickly, but just as often, it takes an hour to cover a few hundred metres.

Trail running involves running on somewhat paved roads, but also on narrow, muddy dirt paths and between boulders, says Christian. “I love running, but especially in the mountains. In my case, that’s usually the Alps. I enjoy the peace and quiet and the views. I also run the Eindhoven marathon, but that’s mainly for the camaraderie and the atmosphere.”

Blood sugar level

The sport therefore requires good fitness, as well as perseverance, the right mental resilience, and knowing your body. “Especially as a diabetic, you have to know what you can and can’t do and listen to your body. So, eat on time and especially drink plenty. Luckily, exercise is good for my blood sugar levels, haha! And I usually run with a friend, who also keeps an eye on me.”

This can be important before a race, for example, when adrenaline causes Christian’s body to produce a lot of sugar. “A normal person absorbs the sugars and converts them into energy, but that’s not the case with me. There’s a chance I’ll get tired faster. At the same time, my levels drop again after running. You have to keep an eye on that, because if they’re too low, you could pass out.” Charities Christian is running the Julian Alps Trail Run for two charities: the Bas van de Goor Foundation , which supports diabetes research, and the DON Foundation , which focuses on curing diabetes. “I’ve had diabetes for about 21 years myself, so I know firsthand what it’s like to live with it. Research is therefore crucial, so that we can hopefully eventually prevent people from developing diabetes or develop even better medications.” Because having diabetes is especially unpleasant, Christian judges. “I was about twelve and sometimes wet the bed twice a night. Or I’d notice it in time and go to the toilet. But that’s not normal for a child that age. I also got tired much more quickly. When I got home from school at three in the afternoon, I’d fall asleep on the couch. It quickly became clear in the hospital that I had diabetes.” Challenge In preparation for the competitions, Christian trains about four times a week. This isn’t always easy, considering his demanding job at ASML and his daughter, who’s only a few months old. “I mainly train in the woods and on the Strabrechtse and Groote Heide heaths. As many unpaved roads as possible. Normally, I don’t compete for trophies. Especially not when healthy athletes are also participating in a competition.” Christian runs with an insulin pump. This is a device that delivers insulin day and night. “The pump is connected by a tube to a thin needle under the skin. Because you receive insulin regularly with an insulin pump, your blood sugar often stays more balanced. Trail running with an insulin pump is a challenge, but it’s doable.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez