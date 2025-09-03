Chocolatier Vermeulen from Waalre honours family recipes

Chocolate prices have risen dramatically in recent years. In five years’ time, they have increased by as much as 200 per cent. Yet running a chocolate shop remains profitable, according to Rudy Vermeulen, third-generation chocolatier at the eponymous shop in Waalre. “You notice that chocolate is a luxury that people really like to buy for themselves and others”.

It is still boiling hot outside, but the production of chocolate letters is starting again. And it is precisely those chocolate letters that are an important part of a chocolatier’s annual turnover, even – or especially – in times of expensive cocoa. When you walk down Willibrorduslaan in Waalre, you can already smell the chocolate through the open barn door of Vermeulen. A smell that he himself no longer smells after all these years.

Besides Rudi, he is also known as ‘Sjakie’ (Jacques), referring to Roald Dahl’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. “As a chocolate maker, I don’t think you can avoid that. Actually, I should be Willy Wonka,” he laughs.

Charm

Vermeulen sometimes opens the barn door to cool the chocolate factory when it is colder outside than inside the monumental building. “It used to be a cigar factory, and the flat roof isn’t ideal for a chocolate factory, although it does have its charm”, the chocolate maker tells Omroep Brabant. He has considered moving to an industrial park and enjoying the convenience of a more modern building, but he loves the atmosphere and history too much.

“My grandfather started here in 1939, and both my eldest son Rens and I were born above the shop. A lot is still done by hand here, such as chocolate molding and decorating. The future succession of his family business by the next generation also seems secure: “Rens is interested and is now starting baking school””.

Family recipes

In the factory shop, which has remained unchanged for decades, you won’t find any Dubar bars or other trendy chocolates. But can you still afford to ignore such trends given the sharp rise in cocoa prices? Vermeulen thinks so. “Often, the trend is already on the wane before you’ve jumped on the bandwagon. We prefer to honour the family recipes and find that customers appreciate that too”.

Vermeulen believes that despite the high prices, chocolate will remain a “thing” and is not afraid that owning a chocolate shop will soon become unprofitable. “Everything has become quite expensive in recent years, and I am often shocked when I am at the supermarket by how much I have to pay for my groceries. My margins have certainly decreased, but I also believe that chocolate is here to stay, especially when people can no longer afford greater luxuries”.

Source: Studio040/ Omroep Brabant/ Bridget Spoor

Translated by: Bob