Celebrating 81 years of liberation

In September and October 1944, Eindhoven and the surrounding area were liberated. We have compiled a list of what the municipalities in the region are doing to celebrate this.

On Thursday, 18 September, Eindhoven will traditionally commemorate the liberation of the city. The annual Torch Parade will be the centrepiece of the celebrations.

This year, the solemn procession will be smaller than in previous years. Runners, cyclists and a youth delegation will bring the liberation fire from Bayeux to Eindhoven, accompanied by a procession of historic army vehicles. The rest of the ceremony will take place on Stadhuisplein. Around 7:35 p.m., the torch will be carried in and the fire will be ceremonially lit.

Youth

‘This year, for the first time, the commemoration will focus more on young people,’ says Frank van Dijk of the 18 September Foundation. “Young people are the future. The war ended more than 80 years ago, so there are fewer and fewer people left who lived through it. We want to pass on the story to the younger generation.”

This focus on young people aligns with this year’s broader commemoration approach, which extends beyond the Second World War: ‘It’s also about today’s world, the value of freedom, and respect for one another,’ says Van Dijk. The ceremony will conclude at 9 p.m. with a performance of ‘We’ll Meet Again’ by the Philips Harmonie.

The following day, on 19 September, a commemoration will take place at the Airborne Monument. There, the fallen soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division will be honoured in the presence of American soldiers from the same division today.

Nuenen

Nuenen will celebrate the liberation of the village on Friday, 19 September with an extensive programme. The day will start on the field along the Mierlosedijk near Vaarle, where two groups of parachutists will jump from the historic Douglas DC-3 aircraft. The first drop will occur around 10 a.m., and the second around 11:30 a.m. The afternoon programme will take place at Café Schafrath in the centre of Nuenen, where veterans, schoolchildren, relatives and members of the Colour Guard will have the opportunity to talk to each other. The commemoration will start at 6 p.m. in the H. Clemenskerk, followed by a walk to the monument “Resurrection is liberation” on Europalaan. A ceremony will follow. The day will end festively with a celebration in the Park from 8 p.m. From 14 to 22 September, the exhibition “War and Liberation Nuenen-Gerwen-Nederwetten” can be visited free of charge in ‘t Weefhuis. On 21 and 22 September, a liberation route will be available for cyclists and walkers to explore historical locations in Nuenen, Gerwen, and Nederwetten. Son en Breugel The liberation ceremony in Son en Breugel will take place on Wednesday evening, 17 September, at the De Parachutist monument. Just before the ceremony begins, Camp Liberty Zon, a free event, will take place on Oranjeplein. A wide range of original artefacts from the Second World War will be on display, including over 160 military vehicles. On Saturday 20 September, these vehicles will drive in a large parade through Son, Sint-Oedenrode, Schijndel, Wijbosch, Eerde and Veghel. The parade will start at 10 a.m. There will also be other activities, such as presentations and a parachute drop on Friday afternoon. Camp Liberty Zon will last until Monday, 22 September. Best The traditional Liberation Concert will take place on Friday, 24 October at the Lidwinakerk in Best. Musicians will perform both individually and as a group. The annual commemoration will also be held at the Scottish Monument. Source: Studio040.nl Translated by: Anitha Sevugan