CDA group in Nuenen chooses Hugo de Kok as new lead candidate

Hugo de Kok has been chosen as the lead candidate for the CDA group in Nuenen. The young Nuenen resident is a fourth-year Public Administration student at Avans University of Applied Sciences and has been a citizen committee member for the CDA in the village for several years.

Prior to the vote, De Kok introduced himself to the members and stated that he intends to broadly commit himself in the coming period to a strong and future-proof municipality. He mentioned, among other things, the importance of affordable and available housing, a safe living environment, accessible sports facilities, and reliable politics.

Succession

De Kok succeeds the current lead candidate Cees Meijvis, who will step down ahead of the municipal elections in March 2026. The rest of the names on the CDA election list will follow later.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh