Catharina Ziekenhuis receives over €1,6,000,000 for research

Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven will receive €1,66,000,000 to improve care for patients with complex rectal cancer. This is a one-off contribution from ZonMw, an organisation that funds knowledge development in healthcare.

The grant will enable four studies to be launched. These could bring about lasting change in the care of rectal cancer patients, professor and oncological surgeon, Pim Burger, says. “We are increasingly seeing that major surgery is not always the best option. With new treatments, we can effectively combat the tumor in some cases without having to remove part of the intestine. This is a huge benefit for the patient”.

A second important part of the project is the collaboration with other hospitals in the Netherlands. “Patients should receive the best care, regardless of where they live. By working together, we ensure that innovative treatments become available everywhere”, Burger says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob