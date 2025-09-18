Car hits business premises

A car crashed into a business premises on Thursday morning. The incident occurred on Vlier in Geldrop. The driver was injured in the incident.

A 112 correspondent reported that the driver of the car may have become unwell, which caused the accident. The car reportedly first drove over a barrier and then crashed into the company building.

The driver was injured. The car and the fencing surrounding the building were also significantly damaged.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez