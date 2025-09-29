Brainport companies to reuse rare metals

High-tech companies in the Brainport region are working with the province of Noord Brabant to find ways to reuse so-called ‘rare metals’. These metals play a major role in modern technology, but their availability is often uncertain.

Lithium, cobalt, neodymium. What makes these metals so special is their unique combination of properties, such as conductivity, strength and magnetism. This makes them indispensable in batteries, electronics and sustainable energy solutions. The metals are only mined in a few places in the world, and geopolitical tensions sometimes make their availability uncertain.

“Together with the province of North Brabant and Brainport Industries, the Brabant Development Agency (BOM) is setting up a partnership with companies in the chip sector to explore how we can reuse more rare metals”, says Gerard Blom, who is involved in the programme on behalf of the BOM.

Reason

There are several reasons for the industry to focus on reuse. On the one hand, the reuse of precious raw materials is attractive to the industry itself. After all, when managed properly, companies need to purchase fewer new raw materials. It is also more environmentally friendly because those raw materials no longer need to be extracted from the ground, which is also a costly activity.

The availability of rare metals is subject to increasing uncertainty. Sanctions mean that metals from Russia can no longer be purchased, and China is using its rare metals as a bargaining chip when the country becomes the target of export restrictions by the United States.

3D printing

The Eindhoven-based company KMWE is one of the companies committed to the reuse of special metals. ‘New possibilities in the field of 3D printing are making reuse increasingly attractive,’ says Jochem Langendonk, Director of Additive and Reuse at KMWE.

“With 3D printing, we use materials much more efficiently. With traditional manufacturing methods, you freeze, which means you waste 80 to 90 per cent of your material. From a 210-kilogram block of titanium, you use 11 kilograms and throw away 200 kilograms. That’s incredibly bad for your carbon footprint: what’s left goes to the blast furnaces to be remelted.”

With 3D printing, none of that is necessary, explains Langendonk. “3D printers don’t work with blocks of metal, but with metal in powder form. You have much less waste, and what you do have left over can be reused for 3D printing”.

Returned

In addition, the parties are looking into how rare materials can be extracted from machines that are no longer in use. ‘Various parties receive quite a few machines back when their customers no longer need them. Then they have to ask themselves: what do we do with them?’ says Blom. ‘And sometimes these are machines or machine parts that cost as much as 50,000 euros,’ adds Langendonk.

Purity

Reuse is therefore a solution, but it is not easy. ‘The purity of the powder is very important. What we purchase always has a certificate of purity. We want to reuse stainless steel, aluminium and titanium ourselves,’ says Langendonk. “This involves all kinds of challenges. You can have a container with residual material, but it also contains coolant from the production process, and a drill bit can break off during freezing. It all ends up in the same container. Someone can throw in a piece of other metal. But if the metal powder is impure, you can no longer use it for the semiconductor industry or aviation, for example.” “It is therefore important that we look at ways to organise reuse. How can we ensure that one or perhaps several companies can earn money from this? And how can we ensure that high-tech companies in the region can also benefit from it? We hope to be able to figure this out in the short term with the help of the companies and the province”, says Blom. Source: Studio040.nl Translated by: Anitha Sevugan