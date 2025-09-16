Bosz is not worried about conceding many goals ahead of Union match

PSV kicks off their Champions League campaign on Tuesday against Brussels’ Union Saint-Gilloise. The Belgian champions and current league leaders must not be underestimated, according to coach Peter Bosz, who also reflected on the match against NEC.

The objective is clear, especially considering PSV’s tough schedule, says the coach. “We have to win,” Peter Bosz begins. “We played against them in pre-season and they have a recognisable playing style. A big, strong striker with lots of movement around him.”

The fact that Union is playing in the Champions League for the first time tomorrow does not change that, says Bosz. “If you look at the players they have sold, it’s impressive that they have put together a team that is again at the top in Belgium. We have several players playing in the Champions League for the third year in a row, so there is experience. But some lads will be playing their first Champions League match, so that it will be exciting for them too.”

Three defenders

Union, like NEC, plays with three defenders at the back, but the match against the Nijmegen team is one of the few games not reviewed afterwards by the coaching staff and players. “I said: we will play this kind of match twice a year: NEC at home and NEC away, so I complimented the boys on the victory. After that, I immediately shifted the focus to Union.”

And that is necessary because the Belgian leaders play a style that is not often used in the Netherlands. “Almost no one here plays with three defenders, but in Belgium, you see it quite often. Union almost exclusively plays matches against teams that use three defenders. In that respect, it works out well for us now that we first play NEC, then Union, and later Leverkusen.”

Conceded goals

That PSV had to concede many goals again against NEC is not a concern for Bosz. “I’m not worried about the number of goals conceded as long as we score more than the opponent. Often, personal mistakes precede the goals. Then it has nothing to do with the style of play. As long as individual errors lead to conceded goals, I’m not concerned about it.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh