Best wants petting zoo to be ‘safe and pleasant for people and animals’

The municipality of Best has responded to the commotion following a Studio040 article about the petting zoo in Wilhelminapark. According to alderperson Rik Dijkhoff, they will engage in discussions with those involved to create a ‘safe and pleasant place for people and animals’.

Dijkhoff is aware that local residents are seriously concerned about the welfare of the animals at the petting zoo. “As a municipality, we take these concerns seriously. We are seeking a concept for that fits the current standards in terms of animal welfare, education, management, and volunteer involvement.”

At the request of the municipality, residents, and interest groups, the National Animal Welfare Inspection Service (LID) has been asked to conduct an investigation. The official report is yet to be published, but Dijkhoff states that a veterinarian has already been engaged to assess the health of the animals.

“In addition, we have hired an expert on petting zoos,” said the alderperson. “They are helping us improve the housing and decide on the number of animals. This way, we ensure that the zoo complies with national regulations. Soon, staff from our outdoor services will clean up the site.”

Disappointing

Although the council has promised to keep the residents of Best informed of the findings and to include them in the progress to make the petting zoo ‘a pleasant place for people and animals’ again, Sandra van de Werd of the committee Animal Emergency Aid describes the council’s response as ‘disappointing’. She says this on behalf of local residents and several animal welfare organisations. “It is disappointing that he does not even want to make the effort to engage in a conversation with us. The first letter was already sent by local residents on 1 July, and the abuses continue unabated. We have received no substantive response to any of our questions. In our view, the animals are still being treated poorly. The alderperson’s response is meaningless to us.” Because the committee says it has no confidence whatsoever in the council, it is considering further steps. Exactly what these will be is not yet clear. Van de Werd does not rule out legal action.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh