Belgian zinc factory waste will continue to pollute the Dommel

The Nystar plant in Pelt, Belgium. Image source Stdio040

The Nyrstar zinc factory will be allowed to continue discharging waste into the Dommel River for the coming years, the Limburg provincial government in Belgium has decided.

This is according to the newspaper Het Belang van Limburg. In North Brabant, there has been considerable frustration with the plant for some time. In places such as Valkenswaard there was already discontent last year about the discharge of heavy metals and other harmful waste into the Dommel.

However, Nyrstar must reduce the amount it discharges. Chloride discharge should be reduced from 14,000 to 9,000 kilos per day, and sulphate discharge should be reduced from 8,300 to 4,200 kilos per day.

Reduction by 2029

Limburg Provincial Executive Inge Moors states that the volume of discharges must be significantly reduced by 2029 if the factory is to obtain a new permit for its operations. In the Netherlands, the province of North Brabant and the farmers’ lobby group ZLTO previously advised against the permit for the discharges.

Environmental organisations have also protested Nyrstar’s activities. An online petition has been signed over 3,500 times.

