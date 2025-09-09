The Veldhoven-based high-tech company ASML has invested €1.3 billion in Mistral AI. The French company is the European counterpart to AI services like ChatGPT from the United States and the Chinese company DeepSeek.

ASML wants to utilize Mistral’s services by implementing its artificial intelligence in its own research and development. To bolster Mistral’s development, a substantial sum is being invested. With this investment, the chip machine manufacturer will own 11 percent of the company.

In addition, ASML will gain a seat on Mistral’s strategic committee, giving ASML an advisory role within Mistral. This seat will be held by the chipmaker’s chief financial officer, CFO Roger Dassen.

Opportunities

ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet is pleased with the collaboration between ASML and Mistral. “With this collaboration, we aim to offer ASML customers clear benefits through the innovative products and solutions enabled by AI. Furthermore, the collaboration creates the opportunity to explore new opportunities in the future jointly.”

“Our strategic partnership with Mistral AI goes beyond a traditional supplier-customer relationship. We believe this is the best way to capitalize on this opportunity, and we also believe that this collaboration will enhance Mistral AI’s value,” said Fouquet.

Source: Studio040