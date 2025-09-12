Angel’s Song About Bullying: “It Has to Stop”

Angel (10) from Woensel-Zuid was bullied for years, but instead of giving up, she wrote a song about her experience. Not only did she perform it, but she also made her bullies rethink their actions.

“It started in Year 3,” Angel explains. “They said I smelled and had yellow teeth.” What they didn’t know was that Angel had a medical condition known as “cheese teeth,” which caused her enamel to be thinner, giving her teeth a yellowish or brownish appearance.

Condition

After several operations, Angel’s condition improved. But even after her teeth were no longer an issue, the bullying persisted. “You get a crying child at home who doesn’t want to go to school anymore,” says Anna-Louise van den Eijnden, Angel’s mother. With support from her family and after discussions with the school, things started to improve.

Angel, however, decided to take matters into her own hands. With the help of her singing coach, she turned her anger and sadness into a powerful song. Her performance not only left a lasting impact on her family but also earned her an opportunity to perform at the Parktheater. Most importantly, the bullying stopped.

Thanks to the song, Angel now has a much better life. She has made new friends and is enjoying school again. And that’s not all, if it were up to her. She now wants to share the song with as many people as possible to highlight the impact of bullying. ‘So that other children can benefit from it too.’

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chatali Sengupta.