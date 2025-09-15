Abuses at petting zoo: Animal organisations demand dismissal of manager

The municipality of Best must immediately dismiss the manager and staff of the Wilhelminapark petting zoo. The organisations “Diervriendelijke Kinderboerderijen Comité Dierennoodhulp en Diervriendelijk Nederland” demand in an urgent letter sent to the municipality.

According to the organisations, these are structural problems of animal abuse. They cite examples of animals kept in cramped cages, animals bred and traded in an inhumane manner, and sick animals being killed brutally, such as pigeons being decapitated. The letter also cites videos allegedly showing animals being mistreated during transport.

Studio040 also obtained the videos and therefore decided to investigate the petting zoo last summer, asking the manager and residents for their response.

According to the author, the municipality has been aware of the animal suffering for some time, but insufficient action is being taken. Since 2019, more than 30 reports have reportedly been filed by residents. The organisations are therefore advocating for a different management system and are offering to help with the animals’ care in the meantime.

Weekly contact

The municipality of Best previously informed Studio040 that it maintains weekly contact with the managers and that, according to them, there are no structural animal welfare issues. “Volunteers monitor animal welfare, and we have weekly contact with them,” a spokesperson said.

“Things are largely going well at the farm. There’s no evidence of structural misconduct. More attention is also being paid to increasing the number of animal groups than in the past. The farm’s design is somewhat outdated, though.” It’s unclear what the municipality means by that last point.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas