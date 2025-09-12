415-Home Tower Launches Fellenoord Redevelopment

A new residential tower is set to be built at Bogert on Fellenoord in Eindhoven. The building will comprise 415 homes and marks the beginning of the new urban district to be developed north of the station.

The tower will be situated at Fellenoord 39, resulting in the removal of several office buildings, which are known for their distinctive rounded windows. The residential tower will be named Brightlight Towers and will stand at 107 metres tall. Of the 415 homes, 30 per cent will be allocated for social rental or social purchase, equating to approximately 125 homes. Additionally, 55 per cent will be mid-range rental, and 15 per cent will be in the private sector.

Commercial space will also be incorporated at the base of the new building. On the ground and first floors, 1,650 square metres will be available for office spaces, services, catering, and healthcare facilities.

Community Involvement

It is still unclear when construction of the tower will commence. “That depends on the permit application currently with the local authorities. We also have to see if any objections are raised during the process. We are working to minimise this by establishing a solid community engagement process,” explains Mees Rijpers of the developer, Included Development.

“That’s why we are hosting a drop-in session on Thursday evening, where local residents and other stakeholders can learn more about the plans and provide their feedback.”

Demolition

The new construction plans are the first concrete plans to be unveiled for the new urban district to be built on Fellenoord. Demolition of the office buildings is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2026.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta.