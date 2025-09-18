18 Septemberplein closed for months during bike parking renovation

The bicycle parking beneath 18 Septemberplein is getting a significant refurbishment. This will have a major impact on the square itself, which will be closed for nearly six months. The surrounding shops will remain accessible.

The bicycle parking under the square needs to be expanded from 700 to 1,400 spaces. New racks will be installed, the entrance and management area will be renovated, and the addition of a public toilet is being considered.

Work on the parking facility will only start in April, once the redevelopment of the city centre has been completed. During the works, one half of the bicycle parking will remain accessible to the public, leaving 350 spaces available. If necessary, additional parking facilities will be created in the surrounding area.

Fences

The square will be fenced off for twenty weeks and will not be accessible to the public. The foundation of the parking facility and the basement deck – the top layer of the basement – will also be worked on. Because the work must be carried out ‘in one continuous flow’, phased closures of certain parts of the square are not an option, the city council has stated.

Market

Due to the works, the weekly market will need to be held elsewhere. Where this will take place is not yet clear; the Eindhoven municipality is in talks with the market organisers about this.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh