‘Zessi’ the humanoid robot F-Level football player

Rather than Messi, it is Zessi who shoots at goal. His precision still needs work, but with two legs, arms and a head, he resembles a human being — that’s why Zessi is a humanoid robot. TU/e has a team of twenty members focusing on human-like robots intended to play football better than the world’s best footballers. “We are still in the F-level football league — the beginners.”

Humanoid Robot in Football

This team from Eindhoven University has won the world championship for wheeled robot football eight times. The time had come to switch to championships for humanoid robots with arms and legs. At the World Humanoid Robot Games in China, however, the team did not make it past the preliminary rounds. Nevertheless, enthusiasm remains high. “It was a great achievement just to be able to play a match with five of these robots.”

Independent

The robot appears to have a promising future, as its capabilities extend beyond football. The goal is for robots to be able to act independently as domestic helpers or to assist people with walking difficulties, for example. “To achieve this, the robot must understand what is happening in the world around it,” explains René van de Molengraft, Professor of Robotics and Manager of Tech United Eindhoven.

‘At the moment, they can mainly stand upright and walk carefully. And that’s about it.’ During football matches, the robot learns about its surroundings on a small scale. This only concerns the players, their opponents, their teammates and the ball. ‘If we can get the robot to understand that, it will represent a huge step forward in technology.’

Progress

Much progress has already been made. Last year, someone had to follow behind the robots to stop them from falling over. Now, however, they can walk around independently. Robot Zessi is a good example of this. Its sensors and cameras scan the environment. The motors in his arms and legs enable him to walk, shoot and cheer. Zessi has already mastered the art of diving. If he falls, he gets back up again at lightning speed, independently.

Although robots seem like ideal injury-free players, this is an illusion. “In China, for example, quite a few players have defects, such as sensor problems, after three weeks,” says Professor René van de Molengraft.

Developments seem to be progressing rapidly. Human robots are participating in kickboxing competitions and running marathons. “But those are all remote-controlled competitions. With a remote control, you are actually testing the robot’s hardware; the robot itself does not have to understand anything,” he tells Omroep Brabant.

Time

The professor doubts that human robots will be walking around our homes or streets in five years’ time. When asked earlier when we would be able to buy these robots for our homes, he responded optimistically, saying ten or fifteen years. Twenty years have passed since then, and they are still not here. This means that developing robots that can function reliably in such circumstances takes time. And that will not be solved in five years either.”

Drones are now widely used in warfare. Robots could also be used for military purposes. “That applies to a lot of technology. Especially if they can work without human assistance. This means they can be used for military applications too. However, we do not actively contribute to that.’

Remote control

Meanwhile, Zessi attempts to score again in the TU/e building. This time, he scores. Zessi celebrates with his arm raised, but this doesn’t happen automatically. Danny from Tech United still needs to press the button on the remote control. “We want to beat the world champion in 2050. Fortunately, we still have a few years to go. First, we need to be able to play well against some younger amateurs.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan