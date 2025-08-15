WEET IK VEEL! festival at Strijp-S challenges children to try something new

From wild foraging and robot-building to songwriting and cooking, the WEET IK VEEL! festival at Strijp-S in Eindhoven encourages children to explore activities they wouldn’t normally try. The formula appears to be a success, with both participants and their parents full of enthusiasm.

The workshops are deliberately different from the usual summer holiday fare for youngsters. That’s entirely the point, says organiser Wouter van Niel:

“We want to challenge children to really go a step further in various areas than what they get in regular education. A mix of two or three workshops in one day, challenging them and their bodies, but also their brains to think: “Hey, how can I take this a step further?”’

Enthusiastic

The festival, now in its seventh year, is an initiative of various parties, such as Architectuurlessen, NATLAB and the library. The formula seems to be working well. The children are wildly enthusiastic and there are no screens involved.

‘It’s fun here, I just learned something about AI that I didn’t know before,’ says one boy. ‘You also learn how to make friends here,’ says his buddy. One girl who is participating talks enthusiastically about the meal she cooked, and her friend describes a project in which an old computer was turned into something completely different.

Happy

Parents are also happy with the festival. A ticket costs 35 euros, but then you have a child who has been active all day and hasn’t been playing on a phone or iPad. And sometimes this leaves them wanting more. ‘Yes, there are participants who enjoy it so much that they want another day,’ says Wouter. Participating multiple times is no problem at all. ‘There are still quite a few tickets available on our website,’ he laughs.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta