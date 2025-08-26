Waalre takes measures to deal with requests for help

The municipal administration of Waalre has taken measures to address the understaffing at the Youth Team of the Centre for Social Participation (CMD). Due to illness and absenteeism in the department, the number of people on the waiting list for help was at risk of increasing significantly.

According to a spokesperson, the nature of the requests for assistance is very diverse. “They relate to parenting, growing up, and the development of young people. Due to the privacy of our residents, we cannot provide examples of the specific requests for assistance, but there is a growing demand for specific youth support.”

As the waiting list for families with a request for assistance was at risk of increasing significantly, this automatically means that residents of Waalre will have to wait longer before their request for assistance can be addressed. “But it also means that the ongoing support is temporarily under pressure. This is a situation we absolutely do not want,” stated the council.

Priority

Requests for assistance involving (acute) insecurity always take precedence, emphasises the spokesperson. “This also applies to requests for assistance where immediate action is required. In this case, it is not the nature of the request that is decisive, but the combination of both the situation and the individuals involved.”

To address the backlog that has arisen, new staff have joined the Youth team. This includes both permanent and temporary employees. Additionally, there is a vacancy for someone who will specifically focus on managing the waiting list. Assistance from Lumens has also been enlisted. The welfare organisation is taking over part of the call services, not only in the evenings but also during the day.

Continuity

All care providers have been informed that ongoing support can continue, as long as no new decision regarding youth care has been issued, according to the council. “This concretely means that the youth care already initiated in a family can continue, and that there should be no interruptions due to the backlog in the Youth team.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh