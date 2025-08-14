Waalre archer Bakker third at World Games

Archer Willem Bakker from Waalre won the bronze medal at the World Games. In Chengdu, China, he defeated German Florian Unruh in the third-place match.

Bakker’s World Games kicked off two days ago with two qualifying rounds, in which he performed strongly. He finished fourth and third respectively, placing him against the strong Chinese athlete Jingxuan Cui a day later. The Walloon native won this match by a narrow margin: 88-87.

On Wednesday, Matteo Borsani proved too strong in the semifinals (57-61). The Italian ultimately won the gold medal, defeating Britain’s Patrick Huston in the final. Bakker had just beaten Unruh 60-59.

Non-Olympic

The World Games feature non-Olympic disciplines, such as tug-of-war, wakeboarding, rollerblading, korfball, and billiards. This also includes open-field archery, which Bakker competed in.

Other athletes

In the women’s canoe marathon, Kitty Schiphorst finished tenth. She trains at EKV Beatrix in Eindhoven. In the short distance, she finished twelfth.

Other athletes from the region include Jessie Heuveling of DSC in Eindhoven, who competes in beach korfball. Pleun Dekkers from Valkenswaard is one of the top contenders for gold in powerlifting. They will compete for the first time on Friday.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez