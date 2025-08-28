Tygo Land temporarily swaps PSV for FC Groningen

PSV has loaned Tygo Land to FC Groningen for one season. The nineteen-year-old midfielder will join manager Dick Lukkien’s squad immediately.

A temporary transfer for the young midfielder had been in the works for some time. Land has long been regarded as a major talent, but hasn’t been playing enough for PSV’s first team. He has now outgrown the PSV youth team, which plays in the first division.

“At this stage of Tygo’s career, it’s especially important to get plenty of playing time at the highest possible level,” says technical director Earnest Stewart. “The plan FC Groningen has for him appealed to us all. We think this is a good step, allowing him to return to PSV next summer stronger and more complete.”

Land agrees with Stewart. “I’m going to work hard to earn a starting spot at FC Groningen, help the team as best I can, and become a better player at the same time. I’m really looking forward to this adventure.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez