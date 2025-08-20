TU/e’s decision to collaborate with Israeli University evokes anger

Eindhoven University of Technology recently signed a new collaboration agreement with Technion Israeli University, despite previously announcing that it would be freezing ties with that university. According to TU/e, this time it is a different type of collaboration. Pro-Palestinian students are angry about the decision.

“Technion’s close ties with the Israeli defense sector are irrefutable”, the university board announced in a statement on 16 June. And it is with Technion that TU/e has the most ‘remarkable relationship’, according to the same statement.

The freezing of institutional ties between TU/e and Technion was therefore welcomed by opponents of the genocidal violence in Gaza. However, less than a week later, it was announced that TU/e had renewed its partnership with Technion within EU’s Horizon programme, according to a European Commission website.

Technion also has an above-average contribution to this collaboration. While all collaborating universities receive approximately €300,000 from European Commission, Technion receives double that amount, €600,000.

Ethics Committee

For TU/e, this is no reason to abandon the collaboration. The university previously stated that it would establish an ethics committee to assess these types of collaborations and, until then, “not initiate any new projects involving institutional collaboration with Israeli partners”. A new collaboration following the university board’s statement was certainly not in line with expectations.

Activists from EindhovenStudents4Palestine, among others, are angry about the new collaboration the university has initiated. The students feel they are not being taken seriously by the board. “The university has a very specific interpretation of when something is institutional and when it isn’t, but as far as we’re concerned, the university is breaking its own promises”, a student activist told Studio040.

Specific

A university spokesperson confirms that a very specific assessment is made when assessing whether something is institutional or not. “We consider a collaboration institutional when it occurs at a high administrative level. We did this with Technion in the collaboration with the EuroTech University Alliance (ETUA), and that collaboration has been frozen”.

But ‘institutional’ could also be interpreted more broadly, when the university enters into a collaboration as an institute with another institute; a collaboration that transcends the level of individual researchers. The university interprets the term differently and states that when it refers to institutional collaborations, it exclusively refers to collaborations such as the ETUA or collaborations in which TU/e plays a leading or organising role.

Scrutinised

“In addition, these and other collaborations will all be scrutinised. We are in the process of establishing the ethics committee. The first steps have now been taken, and we hope the committee can begin its work soon”, the spokesperson says. When that will be is not yet clear.

Actions

The pro-Palestine students are not waiting around for this and began protesting during the university’s orientation week. On Monday, for example, they lowered a banner from the Atlas building with the text ‘Technical University of Genocide’.

Source: Studio040/Silvester Klaasman

