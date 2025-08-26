TU/e summer school to attract top talent

Eindhoven University of Technology welcomes 80 international top students in the first week of September as part of the semiconductor summer school. This is the third time the university, in collaboration with the chip sector, has organised such a summer school.

At the Eindhoven Semicon Summer School (ESSS), students will participate in a six-day programme, where they will visit chip machine maker ASML, chip developer NXP, and light chip maker Smart Photonics. The week is held to attract top talent for the high-tech industry in the region.

“Semiconductor technology is essential for the advancement of any country,” says Silvia Lenaerts, rector magnificus of TU/e. “However, the semiconductor sector is also one of the most complex, knowledge-intensive, and globalised sectors.”

“This makes attracting talent globally crucial for this sector. That is why we have organised this summer school. We want to educate, inspire, and help them create their networks. And of course, we also want to attract top talent for the Brainport region and for the master’s programmes at TU/e,” Lenaerts adds.

The students are not just there to observe; they will also be engaged in specially designed projects, where they will need to present solutions to complex problems by the end of the week.

Students

Eighty students from Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, the USA, Lithuania, Romania, Italy, Spain, and Germany are attending the Eindhoven week. This marks significant growth for the summer school, as only 60 students participated in the programme last year. The number of participating universities has increased from sixteen to over twenty. Ultimately, 100 top students are expected to take part in the summer school.

The talent programme of Project Beethoven partially funds ESSS.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh