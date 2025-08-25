TU/e students happy with alternative introduction week

While Stratumseind fills up with students preparing for a night of pub crawling, first-year students on campus spend their evenings playing board games and knitting. During TU/e’s orientation week, there is an alternative programme free from parties and loud music. “This is much more comfortable for me.”

Party-free intro week

Eighteen-year-old Jeske will begin studying Computer Science next week. She joined a knitting workshop. The introduction week without parties is a godsend for her: “I don’t really like parties myself. After such a busy week, I’m just tired. I like the fact that you can do other things here.”

The idea of a party-free introduction week originated with the students a few years ago. “They asked if other activities could be organised besides parties, because they preferred to get to know new people in a different way,” says event manager Esther Lutteman. Last year, several party-free activities were organised for this reason. “There was a lot of enthusiasm for it at the time. This year, we’ve gone all out,’ she tells Omroep Brabant.

Choice

This non-party programme runs alongside the regular introduction week. This gives students the option of choosing between parties and non-parties each day. On Wednesday evening, for instance, there was a pub crawl on the programme, but those who didn’t want to go could attend a cycling workshop, play board games, or take part in live-action role play.

This variety suits Zara (19) just fine. “I’ve been partying for the past two days. Now I’m exhausted, so I wanted to try some of the alternative activities tonight.”

She will start her architecture studies in the coming weeks. The alternative programme has inspired her to take up old hobbies again. “I’ve heard that studying at TU/e can be very demanding. Creative activities, such as knitting, help you to relax and recharge your batteries.”

Fun for everyone!

Nineteen-year-old Tim is also enthusiastic about the programme. He doesn’t drink alcohol and has chosen to only participate in activities from the party-free programme. “I can well imagine that it is easier for people like me to make new contacts here. This way, the introduction week is fun for everyone.’

Prospective student Ivan agrees. He will start his Data Science studies this year, but for now, he is enjoying a game of Mysterium, a popular board game. “It’s much more comfortable for me to get to know people this way. Although I might go partying later on.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan