TU/e intro week to feature first fully party-free programme

For the first time, Eindhoven University of Technology’s introduction week will include a full parallel programme with no parties at all. The move follows the university’s earlier offer of a “beer-free” experience during the introduction period.

Last year, TU/e began running an alternative schedule for students who weren’t interested in partying – an option that proved particularly popular with international students. “They often view the introduction more as a way to get to know the campus and their fellow students, and feel less need to explore the nightlife,” the university explains.

Parallel schedule

This year, TU/e is going further, offering a complete party-free track alongside the traditional programme. Students can move freely between the two. Study associations are also taking part.

In addition, students have developed an app to help newcomers match their interests and degree course with the available activities. The app suggests the most relevant events based on the information entered.

Stadhuisplein

Much else will remain the same. For example, a campsite with 300 places will once again be set up on the university campus. There will also be a big intro party on Stadhuisplein on 27 August to mark the end of the week. The university is organising this party together with Fontys, Summa, SintLucas and De Rooi Pannen.

The introduction week runs from Monday 18 August to Friday 22 August. International students will start a little earlier: during the Welcome Days, they will be introduced to their study programme and the city for the first time. These days will take place on 15 and 17 August.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta