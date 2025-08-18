Train track subsides causing delays

People traveling (or planning to travel) between Eindhoven and Utrecht by train should expect cancellations and delays throughout Monday. This is expected by Dutch railway company NS. Sections of the track have subsided, forcing trains to run more slowly.

The speed reduction will certainly lead to significant delays. NS was also temporarily limited to operating two of its six Intercity trains per hour between Utrecht and ‘s-Hertogenbosch. This was at the behest of ProRail. Due to the problems, fewer Sprinter trains are also running between Utrecht and Geldermalsen in Gelderland.

Problems

According to rail infrastructure manager ProRail, train traffic between Eindhoven and Utrecht was also briefly suspended. The first problems were discovered last Thursday. As a result, speeds are limited to 80 kilometres per hour on a 13-kilometer stretch of track between Geldermalsen and ‘s-Hertogenbosch. New problems arose Monday morning near Culemborg.

Intercity trains

Early this afternoon, it was reported that four of the six Intercity trains are running again between Utrecht and Eindhoven, according to Omroep Brabant. However, the trains are experiencing approximately five minutes of delay due to the speed restriction between Geldermalsen and ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

The NS advises travellers to consult the NS Journey Planner shortly before departure. Both the NS and ProRail have announced that trains will resume operating according to the timetable on Tuesday.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas