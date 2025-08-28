The very first wheelchair slide in the Netherlands is located in Stratum

What if you’re in a wheelchair but still want to go down the slide? Children in wheelchairs in Eindhoven no longer have to wonder. The very first wheelchair slide in the Netherlands has been unveiled at the playground on Bolomeystraat in Stratum. And it all started with Thijn Broers (15): “It was a school assignment.”

The press, dignitaries, parents, children and of course Thijn himself were present at the playground behind Beppino Sarto primary school on Wednesday.

Designer Thijn had to work hard to make the slide a reality. He entered the idea into several design competitions and contacted the municipality several times. But the result is impressive: attendees were able to slide down the “Speelthijnbaan” for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.

It all started with a school assignment, Thijn explains. “We had to invent something that didn’t exist yet. And when I was nine, I played a lot in playgrounds. Children in wheelchairs would come by, and I felt sorry that they couldn’t join in. That’s how the idea came about.”

Very heavy

For Lucas, the invention is a godsend. He’s been in a wheelchair since he was a child. Going down the slide normally wasn’t an option. “Then I have to get out of my wheelchair, and that’s really hard.”

According to VVD council member Marieke van Gastel, who also uses a wheelchair, the wheelchair slide is incredibly important. “I know better than anyone how difficult it is sometimes not to be able to participate. This slide allows children to meet other children and play together.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez