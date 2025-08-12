Swimming Pool De Dolfijn in Best Celebrates 60 Years

The outdoor swimming pool De Dolfijn in Best celebrated its 60th anniversary last weekend. Since 1965, visitors have been swimming their laps here, children have been splashing about, and when the weather permits, people have been thoroughly enjoying the sun. For some visitors, the pool has been a regular summer spot for decades.

There are visitors who have been coming since the very first year. “I have been coming here for 60 years,” says Sylvia. “As a small child, I came here with my parents. Now I come here every day with a group of women to swim laps and, above all, to chat a lot.” Loyal visitor and now even lifeguard Arian can still vividly remember the opening of De Dolfijn. “Before that, I swam in the canals around here.”

The most intense experience the lifeguard has had over the years was the resuscitation of a child, 28 years ago. “I saw the child bent over under the water. I grabbed him immediately and resuscitated him for about 25 minutes. Fortunately, he made it.”

Sweet Vending Machine

In the past 60 years, much has changed. “There used to be a little shop where you could buy sweets,” says Sylvia. She secretly finds it a shame that there is now a sweet vending machine. But the sense of community has always remained. “You don’t just come here to swim, but also for the camaraderie,” Sylvia says. “You can share your thoughts with each other. In winter, we even meet up with the swimming group, but then for coffee.”

The swimming pool is, for many, a place full of memories. Sylvia’s fondest memory? “Scoring boyfriends when I was a teenager,” she says with a laugh.

The current youth also enjoy coming here. “I’ve been coming here for six years,” says 12-year-old Brent. “It’s always a nice atmosphere. You can swim and play football with your friends. And even if you’re on your own, you’ll definitely see someone you know to swim with.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh