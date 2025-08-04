Step beyond virtual reality into outer space

“VR is often used in games. That is why your brain still knows that what it sees is not real”, Korsten expains. Not being attached to cables and being able to move freely through space makes the experience more real.

“I did indeed have the sensation of really having entered thar world, because you are free to move around. At a certain point it is a pity that you are restricted to a rectangular field and cannot enter more deeply into that world”, a visitor says, on stepping back into the real world. “The whole world turns with you when you turn and that makes it feel real. You want to take a step forward and encounter an obstacle, which does not really exist, of course. So in a sense you do get disorientated.”

The difference with a VR experience is that nothing happens in the headset itself. The whole experience is created on external computers which transmit everything through the internet. “The lights and movements are dynamic, just like in real life”, Korsten explains. “Changes happen smoothly and fast, without hitches our time to load anything”.

“You know you do not really have to lift your feet when you encounter a whole, but it looks so incredibly real. You really believe you are in that space”, another visitor says. Space travel

The Gateway was founded one year ago. The Eindhoven start-up began on the High Tech Campus. They had various ideas for stories and eventually chose a science fiction story. The designers felt that suited the technology and the campus best. This also makes it well suited to the Evoluon, Eindhoven’s very own UFO. As soon as you put the heasldset on, you’ve become an astronaut.

“We want to provide a challenge and a stimulus. We are aiming for a unique experience. Certain sections are hair-raising. Within certain limits, of course. We do not wish to make people anxious”, Korstens explains.

“The last stretch was a bit scary”, a woman says who has just completed her space voyage. “There were dinosaurs going at eachother. They were not attacking me, of course, but I heard the anials growling. I was almost able to touch them. That will probably be the next step, that you are going to have tactile sensations as well.

Unique

Korstens says that it’s predominently their business choices that make the company unique. “There are others doing something similar, but we focus on a maximum experience instead of a maximum profit, which enables us to take everything as far as it can possibly go”, he explains.