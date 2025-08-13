Stationsplein is being prepared for a major transformation: Stationsweg closed

Stationsplein in Eindhoven is being prepared for the next phase of the development of District E. The square is undergoing renovation to make way for three residential towers and many trees, among other things. For this reason, Stationsweg will be closed on Tuesday. Car traffic will be diverted for the coming month.

Stationsplein is undergoing a transformation. It will consist of three residential towers, with green spaces and an underground bicycle parking facility. The municipality wants to start construction in early 2026, and the area is currently being prepared for this. As a result, Stationsweg will be temporarily inaccessible.

Traffic from Fellenoord must take a detour via Professor Doctor Dorgelolaan and the Ring. Traffic coming from Fuutlaan must take a detour via Parklaan and Nachtegaallaan. People who need to go to the station or Dommel district must take the Ring to Fuutlaan.

Bicycle parking

Over the coming weeks, Stationsweg will be cleared and groundwork and roadworks will be carried out. The surface layer will be removed and the streetlights and traffic lights will be relocated. In September, most of the bicycle parking spaces on the city centre side will also be removed. On the other side of the station, work is already underway to create more bicycle parking spaces. At the beginning of 2026, the municipality also wants to start construction of an underground bicycle parking facility. This still requires approval from Raad van State (council of state).

On 17 September, Stationsweg will reopen to traffic. The intersection of Stationsplein and Vestdijk will also no longer be closed.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob