Skytanking acknowledges scheduling errors at Eindhoven Airport

Skytanking, the company that handles ground services for Ryanair on Eindhoven Airport, acknowledges that it has made mistakes with staff schedules in recent weeks, causing flight delays and baggage delays. The company’s operational director, Sascha von Wolfersdorf, told Omroep Brabant on Tuesday that the problems arose in part because managers gave too many people time off during the peak season.

During the interview, the director also stated that the company has launched an internal investigation into its corporate culture. This follows reports from employees about a culture of fear and an unsafe working environment. Von Wolfersdorf says he wants to improve working conditions for employees. “And no one needs to fear for their job”, he assured Omroep (broadcaster) Brabant.

In the office, which overlooks the platform where Ryanair flights are prepared for departure, the operations director talks about the problems Skytanking has faced in recent weeks. “We’ve had two very bad days due to staff shortages”, he acknowledges. Two weeks ago, the shortage caused chaos at the airport: travellers had to wait hours for their luggage, and a number of Ryanair flights were delayed. Skytanking handles the entire process for Ryanair passengers on Eindhoven Airport. From baggage check-in to boarding at the aircraft door.

Too much leave

“Managers have given too many employees vacation time during this busy period. This has put more pressure on other employees. In recent weeks, many employees have also fallen ill due to the workload”, the director explains, addressing part of the problem. “In the future, we will therefore take a closer look at leave requests during the high season,” he promises.

Cheating with delay codes

Last week, Omroep Brabant discovered that Skytanking had been cheating when entering delay codes. These codes are entered into a system to communicate the reason for a delay. Discussions with employees and messages seen by Omroep Brabant reveal that managers asked employees to give a reason for the delay other than staff shortages. This would allow the company to conceal the staff shortages from their customer Ryanair.

After Omroep Brabant’s revelation, Von Wolfersdorf contacted Skytanking employees on Eindhoven Airport: “I told them not to tamper with the delay codes, because they are shooting themselves in the foot. If the management of our company and Ryanair are not aware of the staff shortage, there is nothing we can do about it”.

According to him, Skytanking does not gain any financial advantage from tampering with the delay codes. In the contract that Skytanking has with Ryanair, he says, there are no consequences mentioned when flights are delayed due to a staff shortage at Skytanking.

Skytanking’s operational director promised Eindhoven Airport last Friday that he would improve the situation and said he wanted to solve the problems. After the summer, Skytanking, Eindhoven Airport, and FNV (federation of Dutch trade unions) Luchtvaart (aviation) will meet again to see if the situation has improved.

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Bob