Silent protest against femicide on Wednesday

Control, isolation, jealousy, violence, stalking, and gun possession. With these red flag warnings, the Dolle Mina’s are protesting against femicide at Eindhoven station on Wednesday. The group is holding a silent protest in the central hall between five and six in the afternoon, during the busiest time of day.

In the Netherlands, an average of one woman is murdered every eight days. The victims are often killed by their (ex)partners. Three women from Brabant are recent victims of femicide. The dead woman found last Friday in Veldhoven also appears to be a victim of femicide.

The action aims to raise awareness of the warning signs that often precede femicide and to draw attention to prevention. On Wednesday, ten women dressed in black, with tape over their mouths, will be holding signs displaying these “red flags”. Participants will sit in a circle around them with candles or lamps in memory of the victims. Three pairs of women’s shoes will be lying on the ground, symbolising the recent murders.

Flyers

“We’ve adjusted the red flags a bit to make them more recognisable to the public,” says Odet Rosenkrantz of the Dolle Mina’s Eindhoven. Among the women are also people with lived experience. Action groups ‘The Wave Eindhoven’ and the ‘Dolle Mina’s’ from Tilburg have been invited, as have several council members who have already committed to attending. “That means a lot to us,” says Rosenkrantz. “Femicide is often seen as a national problem, but a lot can also be done at the local level.”

During the campaign, flyers will be distributed with helpline numbers, including that of ‘Veilig Thuis’ (Safe at Home). The flyers also list the warning signs: control, isolation, physical or psychological violence, threats, possession of weapons, stalking, suicide threats, escalation during divorce, violating restraining orders, and extreme jealousy.

Isolated

Odet (33) is a survivor herself. Ten years ago, she was in an abusive relationship. “Because my friends saw red flags, I got out,” the Eindhoven native says. “I thought it would never happen to me, but it’s slowly creeping in,” she tells Omroep Brabant.

She herself was also monitored and isolated. “My phone and finances were monitored. I always had to let him know where I was and who I was with. I never spoke to my best friend again.” Her partner manipulated her with stories about his exes cheating and threatened suicide if she broke up with him. “When I did, he tried to strangle me. After that, he stalked me for almost a year.”

Alienated

Her family and friends intervened. “My best friend said, ‘If you don’t break up with him within a week, we’ll be at your door.'” She then asked for help from friends and family and reconnected with people she’d been estranged from for a year. “Everyone was there for me.”

With trauma counselling and EMDR therapy, she slowly recovered. She will also be at the protest on Wednesday, wearing a Dolle Mina shirt.

For more information about Dolle Mina , visit this wikipedia entry

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas