Siebe van de Spijker (22) of the Eindhoven club Commit is no longer just the fastest freerunner in the Netherlands. Last weekend, he was crowned world champion at the Sports Parkour League in Canada.

He did this in the ‘Speed’ category. Siebe qualified for the world championship on the spot. He ultimately made it to the finals, where he defeated, among others, American champion Brandon Hooper. He achieved this by climbing, running, and jumping the fastest across a course.

The secret behind his success? Siebe previously explained that having a lot of muscle power isn’t enough. “You also have to think carefully beforehand about the steps you’re going to take on the course,” he told Studio040.

