Rita Bemelmans D66 leading candidate in Geldrop-Mierlo

On 1 September, Rita Bemelmans will become the new party leader of D66 in Geldrop-Mierlo. She succeeds Ton van Happen, who has held this position since 2014 and is now retiring from politics.

Ton van Happen will be stepping down from local politics after the elections: ‘In March next year, I will have been party leader for twelve years, and I believe that a new leader should be appointed after the elections. I would like to give Rita the opportunity to prepare for the new term. She is the candidate leader for our party for the coming council term.’

Bemelmans was born and raised in Geldrop and has been a member of the municipal council since 2018, where she has mainly focused on social, societal and cultural issues. ‘I stand for transparent politics with an open mind. I prefer to think in terms of opportunities and possibilities rather than creating problems,’ she says in an initial written response.

Soucre: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya