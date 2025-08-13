Residents barely recovering from explosion in apartment building

Residents of Brahmslaan are still reeling from the shock of a fire that raged through an apartment building on Thursday evening. Three people were injured and several homes were damaged. Some residents were still unable to return home on Friday.

“I was just sitting on the couch watching TV, and suddenly: a loud bang. I thought a bomb had exploded”, Helma van Rijsingen, still visibly shaken, says. “My boyfriend was outside smoking a cigarette and yelled for me to come. I went outside and yelled for everyone to get out of the apartment”.

The fire started just before 21:00 on the third floor of the building. Emergency services responded en masse. According to Helma’s boyfriend, Wil Ligtvoet, the entire street was filled with people. “At least five or six fire trucks, three ambulances, six police cars. It was truly terrible to see”.

Shower

People were in the burning apartment at the time. Three people were seriously injured. One person was taken to a safe place by residents a few doors down. “He was put in the shower there, and then brought down on a stretcher and taken to the hospital”, Helma says.

The fire was under control at around 22:30. This meant a long night for many residents. It wasn’t until around 02:00 that most people were able to return to their homes. The residents of six apartments had to be relocated, including to Campanile Hotel. Several residents were still unable to enter their homes on Friday.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. The police and fire department launched an investigation on Friday. It took some time before the apartments could be entered, as it was unclear for a long time whether they were safe. Several apartments are supported by beams.

Source: Studio040

