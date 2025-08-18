Replacement aircraft en route to Gaza.

On Friday morning, a replacement aircraft from the Ministry of Defence took off from Eindhoven Airport to drop relief supplies over Gaza. The aircraft first headed to neighbouring Jordan, where it was expected to land at around 1 p.m. It was then loaded with emergency supplies before departing for the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Stranded Aircraft

Last week, a military aircraft departed from Eindhoven Airport bound for Jordan. However, the C-130 aircraft is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently grounded in Jordan. All planned flights have been cancelled. The Netherlands is now sending a replacement aircraft.

Outgoing Minister Ruben Brekelmans expects the Ministry of Defence to resume food drops over Gaza on Sunday. The Ministry of Defence had hoped to repair the stranded aircraft, but this was not possible. It is not yet clear whether the cancelled flights will be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, in Jordan, military aircraft from various countries are being loaded with aid packages containing flour, water, baby food and other items. Parachutes are attached to the packages so that they can be dropped over the Gaza Strip. According to Omroep Brabant, the food packages are placed on pallets and can weigh up to a thousand kilos.

Death caused by an air drop

The Ministry of Defence is investigating the death of a 15-year-old Palestinian boy, which occurred during a Dutch air drop last weekend. According to the news channel Al Jazeera, the boy was crushed by a pallet of aid supplies while running towards the drop zone. Brekelmans says that it is difficult to investigate as there is no one on site.

There is a political debate about the air drops. Several lives have already been claimed by falling pallets, and air aid is seen as inefficient. Trucks could deliver aid more safely and efficiently, but Israel restricts access to the Gaza Strip for aid trucks.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan