Renovation Opwettense Watermolen water dam started

In Nuenen, work has begun on renovating the weir at the historic Opwettense Watermill. The weir will be refurbished, automated and equipped with a fish lift.



The new weir will enable the Dommel Water Authority to regulate the water level more effectively. “Due to the drought, the water level in the Kleine Dommel is currently very low. The new weir will enable us to control the water more effectively. We can retain it longer during dry periods and drain it more quickly during peak rainfall,‘ says Vincent Lokin of the water board. His colleague Hans Koekkoek adds: ’This weir is already old and in some places in really poor condition. It is also difficult to open and close the wooden sluice gates by hand. That is why we are renovating the weir.”

Fish lift

The new weir is also a godsend for fish. The outdated weir is currently an obstacle for them. That is why a fish lift, a kind of underwater spiral staircase, will be installed. The lift will help fish to bridge the height difference of the weir. Both large and small fish will soon be able to pass through the weir easily, from sticklebacks to pike.

National monument

The Opwettense Watermill is a national monument. Therefore, its appearance was also taken into account in the design of the weir. For this reason, sheet piling and concrete are “hidden” behind brick walls. The Mill Foundation, a contractor, an engineering firm and the owners of the Nuenen mill are also involved in the entire project.

