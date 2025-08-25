Recycling centre on De Hurk to be refurbished and expanded

The recycling centre on Lodewijkstraat in the De Hurk industrial estate in Eindhoven is undergoing renovation. More waste containers will also be added at the landfill site.

According to the mayor and alderpersons, the recycling centre, which was built in the 1980s, is now outdated and in need of renovation. The city council also believes that expansion is necessary given the city’s rapid growth. Currently, over 100,000 residents bring their waste to the centre on Lodewijkstraat and this number is expected to increase.

Office

Extra space will be created at the landfill site due to the relocation of Cure, the waste management company’s office. Previously located on Lodewijkstraat, the office is now situated at the recycling centre on Achtseweg Noord. In addition to providing more space, the municipality wants the site to be designed more efficiently and in a more modern style. For example, new trees will be planted, and more focus will be given to ‘sustainability, safety and user-friendliness’. The renovated landfill site will be similar to the new recycling centre in Acht.

Craft centre

One plan that has been put on hold is the establishment of a circular craft centre on Lodewijkstraat. The municipality and Cure had previously expressed an interest in this. The centre was to combine the recycling centre, thrift shops, repair shops and educational organisations. Discarded items were to be repaired here, and old materials put to better use. This was to reduce the amount of household waste and encourage further reuse. However, according to the municipality, this plan cannot go ahead for the time being due to ‘the presence of the salt shed, which cannot be relocated within the next five years for financial and spatial reasons’.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan