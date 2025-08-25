PvdD wants makeover of Bomansplaats

The Bomansplaats, near Eindhoven’s city centre, needs a makeover, according to the Party for the Animals. There are currently many loose paving stones, which could be dangerous for some residents. The party also believes there are too many parking spaces.

The Party for the Animals is annoyed by the situation at Bomansplaats and has therefore asked the city council for clarification. The party wants to know why nothing has been done yet to remove all the loose paving stones. This makes the square difficult to access for people using walkers or wheelchairs.

Fewer parking spaces

The animal rights group also questions why there’s such a large parking lot at this location. The party proposes giving up some of the parking spaces in exchange for green space. The party believes this would also allow Bomansplaats to become a meeting place for residents.

The Bomansplaats now offers space for more than 200 cars, according to calculations by ‘Uit in Eindhoven’.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas