PSV start the season convincingly

PSV won their first competitive match against Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday evening with a resounding score of 6-1. Mark Versteden reported on the match for Studio040 and reflects on it. “You could see that PSV were still searching.”

In the season opener, PSV featured many new faces at kick-off. Matěj Kovář was in goal instead of Benítez, Yarek Gąsiorowski replaced Olivier Boscagli in defence, and Ruben van Bommel and Alassane Pléa made their Eredivisie debuts, where last season Noa Lang and Luuk de Jong had started. Additionally, key player Malik Tillman has also left Eindhoven, along with right winger Bakayoko.

The numerous changes had an impact on the play of Peter Bosz’s team. “You could see that PSV were searching,” says Versteden. “They are clearly still refining their automatisms. With Pléa, they have a striker with very different qualities compared to Luuk de Jong, and Ruben van Bommel is a different type of player than Noa Lang. At times, it looked a bit clumsy. The tempo was sometimes rather low.”

Counter Goals

But that did not dampen the spirits of the supporters of the Eindhoven club, as they were already leading 3-0 at half-time. “A lot is going well for PSV at the moment,” says Versteden. “Defensively, things are generally solid. Sometimes the rest of the defence was not quite organised, but that is normal when there is a new central defender. The new goalkeeper also made a good impression; I expect that PSV will not concede many goals this season.”

Midfield

However, PSV still needs reinforcements before the transfer window closes in three weeks. “A forward reinforcement is expected to be announced soon (reportedly, right winger Dennis Man is coming over from the Italian club Parma). But more options are needed in midfield as well. In the number 10 position, you currently have Saibari and Til; for the number 6 position, Schouten and Sibidé, who has been brought in for Jong PSV, but behind Veerman, there is still no worthy replacement.”

“That still needs to happen,” believes Versteden. “Additionally, a left-back is needed to support Mauro Júnior, but I don’t see that happening quickly.”

Promising Season

Technical director Stewart already deserves praise for the players brought in during this transfer period. “They all seem to be excellent signings. It promises to be a great season for PSV.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh