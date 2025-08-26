‘PSV scrapes through to victory

It was far from straightforward, the match that PSV played against FC Groningen last weekend. The Eindhoven side won 4-2 in a disjointed game. Luuk van den Braak reported for Studio040 and reflects on the match on Monday. “It will be interesting to see how the competition for top positions develops.”

“We look at PSV while we are accustomed to the high level from two years ago,” says Van den Braak. “But that is not entirely fair. There were many changes. Perišić played as a striker, Man and Sildilia made their starting debuts on the right flank. Dest played left-back instead of right-back, and Joey Veerman was missing from midfield. So it’s logical that the cohesion is lacking.”

Moreover, it is becoming a problem for coach Peter Bosz’s team that they lack a sort of focal point in Luuk de Jong. “Previously, when the build-up play wasn’t flowing, Luuk de Jong could always be targeted. That is missing now, and PSV still needs to adjust to that,” says the radio commentator.

Point of Attack

“I found Perišić a logical choice as a makeshift striker, but he is too eager to work hard. As a result, he was sometimes absent from the point of attack, which meant PSV couldn’t continue playing when the ball was won. Til delivered a few sharp crosses from the right, but both Perišić and Van Bommel were not in position at those moments.”

It created a somewhat chaotic picture of the match, observed Van den Braak. “But in the end, PSV simply achieved a regular victory.”

Competition

That was also thanks to Esmir Bajraktarević. The Bosnian American came on in the second half and scored twice. “It will be interesting to see how the competition for places up front develops. Dennis Man seems to be further away at the moment, but Bajraktarević has made his mark. Then you also have Perišić and Ruben van Bommel around, while an additional player is still being brought in for the striker position. Then PSV’s squad is in order,” says Van den Braak.

Midfield

For there is also an intense competitive struggle emerging in midfield. “I think that Veerman will always play alongside Schouten, although you saw that Saibari performed well in the number 8 position in this match, unlike his games as the most attacking midfielder.”

With Paul Wanner, an additional player has been brought in for that position. “Up front, you also have Guus Til and Paul Wanner; I am curious to see how quickly he will establish himself in the starting line-up.”

“It will then be a matter of waiting to see who he forms the best partnership with: Saibari or Veerman. But I think you also saw against FC Groningen that PSV really misses Veerman in the passing from the back. Since Boscagli has left, actually no one except Veerman can manage that well, and I think that ultimately makes Saibari the one who pays the price,” Van den Braak concludes.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh